Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Unisoc Tiger T618

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price is expected to be set at EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 19,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 December 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is said to feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is tipped to feature 7,040mAh battery
  • Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 likely to come in three colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is said to come with three storage variants

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. Now, specifications, renders, and price details of the tablet have been leaked online through multiple reports. The new tablet from the South Korean tech giant is expected to debut with the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 moniker. The tablet is said to feature Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC under the hood and comes with a 7,040mAh battery. The upcoming device is expected to pack a 5-megapixel camera at the front and an 8-megapixel camera without flash on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has shared the user manual and prices of the different variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. As per the report, the new tablet will have Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE models. The Wi-Fi-only models with 32GB and 64GB RAM will cost EUR 270 (roughly Rs. 23,000) while the 128GB model will cost EUR (roughly Rs. 30,700), as per the tipster.

The Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB model is said to carry a price tag of EUR 320 (roughly Rs. 27,300) and the 128GB variant is expected to cost EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

As per the report, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will sport quad speakers, two at the bottom and two at the top. The volume key, power button, selfie camera, light sensor, and microphone are said to be arranged on the right spine. Light sensor and USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom. The tablet lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. On the left spine, a microSD card slot is placed. GPS antenna, main antenna, and the primary camera are arranged on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications (expected)

Separately, German publication WinFuture.de shared the price, renders, and specifications of rumoured Samsung Galaxy tablet. As per the report, the tablet will be called Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is expected to come with a price tag of EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 19,600). It is said to come in Grey, Rose or Pink, and Silver colour options. It may go on sale by the second half of January 2022. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is reported to be available in several versions with or without LTE support.

As per the report, the tablet may sport a 10.50-inch LCD (1,920x1,200 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The upcoming Galaxy tab is expected to feature Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It is said to come in three storage configurations — 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. The storage reportedly supports expansion via a microSD card as well.

As per the report, Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 may carry an 8-megapixel camera without a flash at the back. For selfies, it is said to feature a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is expected to pack a 7,040mAh battery. Also, it is said to come with four integrated speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
