Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is expected to make its debut in India soon, as the tablet's support pages have now gone live on Samsung India's website. The premature listings carry Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants – carrying model numbers SM-T500 and SM-T505 - of the tablet. Galaxy Tab A7 was unveiled by Samsung last week and by the looks of it, will soon be available for purchase in India. The tablet features a 10.4-inch screen, a large battery, and a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung India's support pages for Galaxy Tab A7 model numbers SM-T500 and SM-T505 are live but don't feature any details about the tablet or when it will be launched in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was unveiled by the South Korean tech giant last week as part of the Life Unstoppable virtual event. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 support pages were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch screen that is placed within a symmetrical bezel with a premium metal finish. It sports a screen-to-body ratio of 80 percent. It will come with a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung hasn't revealed the other specifications of the tablet, but leaks suggest that the tablet will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It will run on Android 10 with One UI on top. The Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 suggests that the tablet will come with 3GB of RAM and have a screen pixel density of 240 ppi.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price (expected)

Samsung is yet to announce the pricing of the Galaxy Tab A7; however as per a report, it is tipped to be priced at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the LTE variant in Europe. The tablet is expected to be priced at EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) for the 64GB Wi-Fi only and LTE variants, respectively. The India pricing of the tablet could be in line with the Europe pricing.

