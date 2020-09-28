Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 September 2020 17:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs. 17,999
  • The tablet has a 7,040mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can be pre-booked starting today

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been launched in India with impressive specifications and a price tag to match. It is offered in both LTE and Wi-Fi only variants, as well as three colour options. The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch display and quad speakers. It comes with Dolby Atmos support and is just 7mm thick. The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with a massive 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi only model and the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver colour options. The Galaxy Tab A7 is available for pre-orders through Samsung.com, leading online portals, and select retail stores. Samsung has not shared a sale date for the tablet.

With pre-booking, customers can get the Keyboard Cover at Rs. 1,875 (regularly priced at Rs. 4,499) and additional cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. You get 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera that can record full-HD videos at 30fps. The 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front can be used for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comprises LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. This tablet is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. Sensors onboard the Galaxy Tab A7 include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic Sensor, hall sensor, and ambient light sensor. The tablet measures 157.4x247.6x7.0mm and weighs 476 grams. The LTE variant weighs 477 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Display 10.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE)

Display 10.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V20 Series Tipped to Launch in India on October 12

