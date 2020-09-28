Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been launched in India with impressive specifications and a price tag to match. It is offered in both LTE and Wi-Fi only variants, as well as three colour options. The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch display and quad speakers. It comes with Dolby Atmos support and is just 7mm thick. The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with a massive 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi only model and the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver colour options. The Galaxy Tab A7 is available for pre-orders through Samsung.com, leading online portals, and select retail stores. Samsung has not shared a sale date for the tablet.

With pre-booking, customers can get the Keyboard Cover at Rs. 1,875 (regularly priced at Rs. 4,499) and additional cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. You get 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera that can record full-HD videos at 30fps. The 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front can be used for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comprises LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. This tablet is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. Sensors onboard the Galaxy Tab A7 include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic Sensor, hall sensor, and ambient light sensor. The tablet measures 157.4x247.6x7.0mm and weighs 476 grams. The LTE variant weighs 477 grams.

