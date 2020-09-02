Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been announced by the South Korean tech giant as its latest tablet offering. Announced as part of its Life Unstoppable virtual event, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a large screen with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also packs a large battery and a quad speaker setup. Alongside, Samsung also launched the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone at the event.

Not too many details have been officially revealed by Samsung regarding the Galaxy Tab A7. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch screen that is placed within a symmetrical bezel with a premium metal finish. It is said to have a screen-to-body ratio of 80 percent. Expected to pack a “long-lasting” battery, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology.

The Galaxy Tab A7 was previously spotted on Google Play Console, offering a glimpse into the tablet's possible specifications. It is expected to run on Android 10 with One UI on top. It may be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with an Adreno 610 GPU, clocked at 950MHz.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy A42 5G at the Life Unstoppable event. While not much details have been announced yet around the phone, it is expected to be the company's cheapest 5G offering.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price (expected)

Last month, the Galaxy Tab A7 was reportedly listed by Dutch retailer Centralpoint. Its 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant was listed at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) while the 32GB LTE variant was listed to be EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600). The retailer also listed 64GB Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of the Galaxy Tab A7 for EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively. The retailer also mentioned that the products will be in stock from September 11.

Samsung, however, hasn't announced any official pricing or release details for the Galaxy Tab A7.

