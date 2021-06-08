Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch on June 23, Reveals Amazon Listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was launched globally on May 28, 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 June 2021 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will have an 8.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will have 32GB of onboard storage, expandable to 1TB
  • The tablet will have Dolby Atmos sound powering its dual speakers
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India launch date is set for June 23, as per its Amazon listing. The launch date has appeared after the tablet was marked as 'Coming Soon' on the Amazon India website. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available for purchase via Amazon immediately after its launch. The listing on the e-commerce website doesn't divulge much information about the upcoming tablet, but Samsung launched Galaxy Tab A7 Lite globally on May 28 with a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC and 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India, availability

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be avaialble for purchase via Amazon from June 23 at 12pm (noon). The listing on the e-commerce doesn't mention the price of the upcoming Samsung tablet. And it's not immediately clear if Samsung will launch the Wi-Fi + LTE model in India along with the base Wi-Fi only model.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 Tab Lite globally, it was priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the Wi-Fi only variant and GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 18, 500) for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

From what can be gathered from the listing on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will sport an 8.7-inch display, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will weigh 366 grams and will have a metal body. It will also feature Dolby Atmos support with its dual speakers. The upcoming tablet will also have a 5,000mAh battery, but there is no mention of fast charging capabilities.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 8.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T)
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1340x800 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Satvik Khare
