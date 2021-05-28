Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been unveiled as a new “go-to option” for people looking for an affordable Android tablet. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a watered-down version of the original Galaxy Tab A7 that debuted in September 2020. The new tablet comes with a metal cover and carries features such as dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and up to 64GB of storage. In addition to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as a new option in the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. The tablet appeared — at least in Germany — with its price and specifications just earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE price

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price starts at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the Wi-Fi only variant. There is also the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE) model that is priced at GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The tablet comes in Grey and Silver colour options. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, on the other hand, is priced at GBP 589 (roughly Rs. 60,600) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and GBP 629 (roughly Rs. 64,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colours.

On the availability front, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE both will go on sale in the UK from June 18. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will also be available for pre-orders in the UK starting June 2. Both Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE will also debut in other markets next month. However, details about their launch in India are yet to be announced.

Customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE are eligible for receiving unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus content streaming service. Both Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also come with a free trial of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE initially appeared on the Samsung Germany site earlier this week with a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,700) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1. It features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display with a 15:9 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8786T), as per a press release from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

In terms of storage, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has 32GB and 64GB storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes with dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Atmos.

Sensors on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a magnetometer. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (compatible charger isn't bundled in the box).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm. The Wi-Fi variant of the tablet weighs 366 grams, while its LTE model weighs 371 grams. Moreover, the tablet is compatible with Book Cover and Clear Cover accessories that both will be available to purchase separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. It features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The tablet has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. It also carries 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet comes with dual stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. It also includes an S Pen stylus in the box and comes preloaded with Samsung DeX mode.

Sensors on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately). It measures 185x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.