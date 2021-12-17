Samsung has released a kids-oriented version of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Russia. The tablet dubbed Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids has been launched in collaboration with Smeshariki — a children's brand in Russia. It will come preloaded with over 20 educational and entertainment applications from partner brands like Lego. The tablet will also feature a special interface with a digital assistant named Marusia, which is programmed to entertain kids with stories, music, and games. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids will come with a brightly coloured protective cover/ stand.

Samsung Galaxy A Kids price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A Kids has a launch price of RUB 14,990 (roughly Rs. 15,500). It is currently available to purchase only in Russia via official Samsung online store and retail stores in the country. The availability of the tablet in India and other markets has not been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids features an interface designed especially for children. It also packs parental controls for limiting access and configuring the type of content available to children. The tablet comes with a shock-resistant case to protect it from accidental falls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids packs a 5,100mAh battery, which is claimed to last a whole day of active use. The tablet features an 8.7-inch TFT touchscreen with reduced bezels. The display offers a resolution of 1,340x800 pixels. It is listed to pack a 2.3GHz octa-core chipset, which is believed to be the MediaTek Helio P22T SoC that powers the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

In terms of optics, the tablet features an 8-megapixel primary camera with autofocus. The primary camera is capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps. Also, the tablet is equipped with a 2-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids is a Wi-Fi-only tablet that also supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It houses 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in memory (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

