Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Getting Android 11 Update: Report

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 July 2021 15:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting the update in India and 28 other regions across 3 continents

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting the usual Android 11 features
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting the update for its LTE variant only
  • The tablet was launched with Android 9, received Android 10 in 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is reportedly getting a stable version of Android 11-based One UI. The update is rolling out for users in India and 28 other regions in Asia, Europe, and South America. The update is bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch and comes packaged with quite a few Android 11 goodies. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and subsequently received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is receiving a One UI 3.1 update, based on Android 11. The update is rolling out in India, Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Nordic countries, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, and Vietnam.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) update changelog

The Samsung tablet is receiving Android 11 features like refresh UI, one-time permissions, auto permissions reset, chat bubbles, easier access to smart home controls, ability to remove location data from images, along with improved stock apps, Samsung internet, Samsung keyboard. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) also gets more lockscreen options, a dedicated media player beneath the quick toggles, and a conversation section in the notification area.

Samsung is rolling out the update for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and there is no information when the Wi-Fi model will receive the update.

Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. South Korean handsets have T515NKSU8CUF6 as their firmware version, while other Asian markets have T515XXU8CUF2 as their firmware version. European markets get T515XXU8CUF4 as the firmware version. Users in the aforementioned markets will get the update automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

There is no information regarding the size of the update. Users are advised to update their tablet while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging.

Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Update Changelog, Android 11, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
