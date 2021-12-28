Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased, to Retail on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was announced earlier this month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2021 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a quad-speaker setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 7,040mAh battery
  • It is offered in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 to pack up to 4GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launch in India may take place soon as its microsite is now live on Amazon. The landing page on the e-commerce website highlights some key specifications of the upcoming tablet. Previously, its support page was spotted on the official Samsung India website. The Galaxy Tab A8 was announced earlier this month. It features a 10.5-inch TFT display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is complemented by a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery and supports charging at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's Amazon microsite has not hinted at its price tag for India. It was also listed earlier on the company website. In fact, Samsung did not reveal the price of the Galaxy Tab A8 at its unveiling about two weeks ago. It just mentioned that the tablet will be available in the US and in other regions from January 2022. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be sold in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver three colour options.

As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in Europe starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi model and will go up to EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs Android 11-based One UI skin that supports split-screen mode with the Drag and Split feature. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC with a 2.0GHz clock speed paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and the tablet features a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery that charges at 15W over USB Type-C. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. Biometric options include facial recognition. It measures 246.8x161.9x6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
