Samsung Galaxy View 2 Renders Leaked, Tip New Kickstand Design

Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy View tablet successor, as renders of the new variant have surfaced online. The renders suggest that the Galaxy View 2 will have a kickstand just like its predecessor, but it will sport a slightly different design. The leak suggests that the Galaxy View 2 will be launched by carrier AT&T, but there will be a Wi-Fi variant as well. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy View tablet was launched in October 2015, and since then there has been no successor launched in three years.

Sammobile has shared leaked renders, and the photos suggest sufficient bezels on all sides of a display, and slightly different kickstand design. The handle that was seen at the back of the Galaxy View is now gone, and the kickstand instead dons an oval-shaped hole that can also be used for gripping the tablet. The report states that the phone will be launched in the US with carrier AT&T, but there will be a Wi-Fi variant that will launch as well. There's no word on if this tablet will make it to other international markets.

The report also states that the Samsung Galaxy View 2 will sport a smaller form factor than its predecessor. The next-gen tablet will feature a 17.5-inch display, while the Galaxy View tablet sported an 18.4-inch display. The hinged kickstand sits at a 30-degree angle when stowed open and kept upright.

The tablet is rumoured to sport an Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM, and its launch is pegged to be imminent. However, there is no confirmation from Samsung for a launch event as of now.