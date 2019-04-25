Technology News

Samsung Galaxy View 2 With 17.3-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy View 2 With 17.3-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy View 2 made official by AT&T

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy View 2 is reported to be priced at $740

AT$T will be selling it in 20 installments of $37

The tablet features a 17.3-inch display, 12,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy View 2 has officially been revealed by US telco AT&T, and its price and release date have also been confirmed. The tablet sports a 17.3-inch display, 64GB inbuilt storage, a 5-megapixel web camera, and a massive 12,000mAh battery. It will be priced at a collective cost of $740 (roughly Rs. 51,900) and will be available online as well as offline. The new tablet comes with LTE support, has upgraded specifications, quad speakers, and a new kickstand design. It also features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology support for better sound output.

The Samsung Galaxy View 2 is priced in the US at $740 (roughly Rs. 51,900), and will be available both online and offline from April 26. AT&T will offer a 'Next' instalment plan for 20 equal monthly payments of $37 (roughly Rs. 3,000). There's no word on when this tablet will launch in international markets. The pricing and release date of the Galaxy View 2 were reported first by Droid Life, and have been confirmed by AT&T to Engadget.

In the AT&T teaser video, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 is seen to sport sufficient bezel on all sides of its large display. The handle that was seen at the back of the Galaxy View is now gone, and the kickstand instead dons an oval-shaped hole that can also be used for gripping the tablet.

The Galaxy View 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, features a 17.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by the Exynos 7884 octa-core processor. The tablet packs a 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. Storage is expandable up to 400GB using the microSD card slot. There's a 5-megapixel front camera as well for video calls, and a massive 12,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

There's also access to DirecTV Now streaming and AT&T NumberSync for receiving and making calls with the help of LTE support. The dimensions of the tablet measure at 263.3x417.068x 17.2mm. The AT&T teaser revealing the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy View 2 can be viewed below.


To recall, the original Samsung Galaxy View tablet was launched in October 2015, and it features an 18.6-inch display, sports dual 4-watt speakers, and a 5700mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sansui Galaxy View 2

Sansui Galaxy View 2

Display17.30-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity12000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy View 2, Samsung Galaxy View 2 Price, Samsung Galaxy View 2 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
TCL Launches New Android TV-Based Smart TVs, Sound Bar, and Smart Home Appliances in India
Redmi Flagship Specifications Leak Tips Triple Rear Cameras, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy View 2 With 17.3-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  3. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  4. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  5. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  6. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  7. Sound One X70 Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
  9. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  10. Sony's 98-Inch 8K HDR TV Costs a Whopping Rs. 50 Lakhs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.