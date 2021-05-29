Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to be the upcoming flagship tablet models from the company. Ahead of their official announcement, their pricing and specifications have been allegedly leaked. The three tablets have been codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Just like last year's Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 models, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to come with OLED displays while the Galaxy Tab S8 may come with an LTPS TFT display.

The specifications and pricing for the three alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets were shared by a tipster on Twitter. All three models are expected to feature the same rear camera setup, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging support. They are offered in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G options, as per the tweet that was first spotted by Gizmochina. The publication cites South Korea's Naver.com for the information but appeared blank when Gadgets 360 tried to access it. It should be noted that Samsung has not officially shared any information about the Galaxy Tab S8 series so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications, price (expected)

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra variant may pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the tablet may come with an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It may weigh 650 grams.

In terms of pricing, the Wi-Fi model is expected to be priced at KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 95,500). The LTE variant could cost KRW 1,569,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakhs) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 1,669,000 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakhs).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications, price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. It is expected to carry the same rear camera setup as the Ultra variant but come with a single 8-megapixel camera at the front. The tablet may be backed by a 10,090mAh battery and weigh 575 grams.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ may cost KRW 1,149,000 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the Wi-Fi variant, KRW 1,249,000 (roughly Rs. 81,200) for the LTE variant, and KRW 1,349,000 (roughly Rs. 87,700) for the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications, price (expected)

Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have the same configurations as the as the Galaxy Tab S8+, as well as the same front and rear camera setup. It could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery and weigh 502 grams.

The tablet could cost KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,900) for the Wi-Fi variant, KRW 929,000 (roughly Rs. 60,400) for the LTE variant, and 1,029,000 (roughly Rs. 66,900) for the 5G variant.