Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 May 2021 15:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series expected to have 120Hz displays like Galaxy Tab S7 series (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series could start at KRW 829,000
  • Samsung has not shared any details on the upcoming tablets
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may have 12GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to be the upcoming flagship tablet models from the company. Ahead of their official announcement, their pricing and specifications have been allegedly leaked. The three tablets have been codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Just like last year's Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 models, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8+ are said to come with OLED displays while the Galaxy Tab S8 may come with an LTPS TFT display.

The specifications and pricing for the three alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets were shared by a tipster on Twitter. All three models are expected to feature the same rear camera setup, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging support. They are offered in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G options, as per the tweet that was first spotted by Gizmochina. The publication cites South Korea's Naver.com for the information but appeared blank when Gadgets 360 tried to access it. It should be noted that Samsung has not officially shared any information about the Galaxy Tab S8 series so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications, price (expected)

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra variant may pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the tablet may come with an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It may weigh 650 grams.

In terms of pricing, the Wi-Fi model is expected to be priced at KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 95,500). The LTE variant could cost KRW 1,569,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakhs) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 1,669,000 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakhs).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications, price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. It is expected to carry the same rear camera setup as the Ultra variant but come with a single 8-megapixel camera at the front. The tablet may be backed by a 10,090mAh battery and weigh 575 grams.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ may cost KRW 1,149,000 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the Wi-Fi variant, KRW 1,249,000 (roughly Rs. 81,200) for the LTE variant, and KRW 1,349,000 (roughly Rs. 87,700) for the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications, price (expected)

Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have the same configurations as the as the Galaxy Tab S8+, as well as the same front and rear camera setup. It could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery and weigh 502 grams.

The tablet could cost KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,900) for the Wi-Fi variant, KRW 929,000 (roughly Rs. 60,400) for the LTE variant, and 1,029,000 (roughly Rs. 66,900) for the 5G variant.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Display 14.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12000mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Display 12.40-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Display 11.00-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  2. OnePlus Watch Review: Anticlimactic
  3. Vivo Y17 Testing Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  4. Microsoft President Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become Reality by 2024
  5. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  6. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  10. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for Q3, Will Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Pricing Surface Online
  2. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  3. Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More
  4. Kellogg's Bowl Bot: US College Campuses Get Robots to Dispense Cereal Mixes Into Their Bowls
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11
  6. Microsoft President Brad Smith Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become a Reality by 2024
  7. UK Police Goes in for Drug Bust at Industrial Estate, Finds Illegal Cryptocurrency Operation Instead
  8. Apple Podcast Subscription Service Launch to Be Delayed Until June
  9. TikTok Given a Month to Respond to Claims of EU Consumer Rights Breaches
  10. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp Said to Have Shared Compliance Details With IT Ministry; Twitter Still Hasn’t
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com