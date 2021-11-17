Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is likely to run on Android 12 software.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 November 2021 14:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-X906N

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may feature 120Hz display
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is listed to pack 8GB RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may pack 12,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The tablet is said to be the most premium model in the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new series is likely to include three models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8. The three tablets have been reportedly codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets are tipped to feature displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-X906N. The listing suggests that the premium model may be powered by the ‘Taro' chipset, which is likely to be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, if the latest rumours are correct. It was earlier expected to be called the Snapdragon 898 processor. Qualcomm is likely to introduce it before the year ends.

Apart from the processor, the Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also tips that the tablet may pack 8GB of RAM. It is listed to launch running on Android 12 software. On Geekbench, the premium tablet achieved a single-core score of 1,215 points and multi-core score of 3,159 points.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi model is expected to be priced at KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 95,500). The LTE variant could cost KRW 1,569,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakhs) and the 5G variant could cost KRW 1,669,000 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakhs).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications

 As for specifications, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra variant may pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the tablet may come with an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Display 14.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12000mAh
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
