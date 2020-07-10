Samsung is expected to bring two flagship tablets this year. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are reportedly expected to be launched at the online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Several specifications have surfaced around the Galaxy Tab S7+ that suggest that the device may be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 865+ processor. The South Korean giant is also expected to unveil its Galaxy Note 20 series of phones as well at the virtual event.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, which can clock speeds of up to 3.1GHz and claims to offer 10 percent power boost when compared to the regular Snapdragon 865.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to come in two memory variants, with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, respectively. In terms of display, the Galaxy Tab S7+ would feature an AMOLED screen with an expected resolution of 2,800x1,752 pixels. The display will also support S Pen with built-in Bluetooth.

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6, the new Galaxy Tab S7+ may feature a dual camera setup on the back, comprising a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to have an 8-megapixel sensor. The upcoming device will run on Android 10 and One UI 2.5 out of the box. Complete with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the upcoming tablet may carry a 10,090mAh battery.

Samsung announced earlier this week that the Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7:30pm IST on August 5. Viewers can watch the live stream of the event on Samsung.com or Samsung Global Newsroom. It is expected that the company will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 series at the event, along with the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.