Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro Like Design

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design

Google Play Console carries the listings of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 July 2020 15:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series could come along with a keyboard dock and S Pen support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ may have many similarities
  • Both new tablets seem to have distinct display panels
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series appear to support Microsoft’s Project xCloud

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have surfaced on Google Play Console just days ahead of their official debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The listings on the Google site give a glimpse at key specifications of the new Samsung tablets. Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ appear to have 4G and Wi-Fi models. The devices are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Separately, renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been posted on Twitter. The renders suggest an iPad Pro-like design on both the models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications (rumoured)

Google Play Console carries the listings of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi options, as spotted by technology blog PriceBaba. Both new tablets appear to have a similar look and feel, though include some distinctions — mainly on the display size and resolution.

On the part of similarities, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ both appear to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and at least 6GB RAM. The Google Play Console listings also show that both tablets run on Android 10 and have a pixel density of 340ppi. However, there are distinct screen resolutions — with 2,560x1600 pixels resolution on the Galaxy Tab S7 and 2,800x1,752 pixels one on the Galaxy Tab S7+. This suggests some variation in the display sizes of the tablets.

A report by German site WinFuture.de earlier this week suggested that the Galaxy Tab S7 may come with an 11-inch LTPS display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is said to carry a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S7+ is also rumoured to offer 120Hz refresh rate and include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Alongside the details posted on Google Play Console, tipster Evan Blass has leaked some renders showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The renders suggest that both new tablets would come with a keyboard dock and include S Pen support. Also, an option to stream games via Microsoft's Project xCloud has also been suggested by one of the leaked renders.

smsung galaxy tab s7 plus xbox controller project xcloud render twitter evan blass Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ seem to support Microsoft's Project xCloud
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are likely to come with almost an identical design, featuring thin bezels and a metallic finish. The tablets are also likely to be inspired by the latest iPad Pro models.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5 where it will unveil the next-generation tablets — alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and three other devices, including the new smartwatch, true wireless earbuds, and a foldable phone that could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Integrate Improved Exynos 990 SoC
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord Variant With Snapdragon 690 SoC May Debut in the US
  5. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature
  8. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
  9. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Turkey Passes Law to Regulate Social Media Content
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design
  3. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature, Co-Founder Pete Lau Teases
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Integrate Improved Exynos 990 SoC
  5. Mi TV Stick With Android TV, Full-HD Streaming to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report
  7. Tesla Open to Licensing Software, Supplying Batteries to Other Automakers: Elon Musk
  8. Spotify Group Session Allows 5 People to Listen Together Remotely; Chromecast Support Added to Desktop App, Web Client
  9. BSNL Expands 1500GB FTTH Broadband Plan on a Promotional Basis
  10. Google AR Search Reportedly Adds 23 New Insects, Context Link Spotted in Google News
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com