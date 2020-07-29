Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have surfaced on Google Play Console just days ahead of their official debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The listings on the Google site give a glimpse at key specifications of the new Samsung tablets. Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ appear to have 4G and Wi-Fi models. The devices are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Separately, renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been posted on Twitter. The renders suggest an iPad Pro-like design on both the models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications (rumoured)

Google Play Console carries the listings of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi options, as spotted by technology blog PriceBaba. Both new tablets appear to have a similar look and feel, though include some distinctions — mainly on the display size and resolution.

On the part of similarities, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ both appear to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and at least 6GB RAM. The Google Play Console listings also show that both tablets run on Android 10 and have a pixel density of 340ppi. However, there are distinct screen resolutions — with 2,560x1600 pixels resolution on the Galaxy Tab S7 and 2,800x1,752 pixels one on the Galaxy Tab S7+. This suggests some variation in the display sizes of the tablets.

A report by German site WinFuture.de earlier this week suggested that the Galaxy Tab S7 may come with an 11-inch LTPS display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is said to carry a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S7+ is also rumoured to offer 120Hz refresh rate and include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Alongside the details posted on Google Play Console, tipster Evan Blass has leaked some renders showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The renders suggest that both new tablets would come with a keyboard dock and include S Pen support. Also, an option to stream games via Microsoft's Project xCloud has also been suggested by one of the leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ seem to support Microsoft's Project xCloud

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are likely to come with almost an identical design, featuring thin bezels and a metallic finish. The tablets are also likely to be inspired by the latest iPad Pro models.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5 where it will unveil the next-generation tablets — alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and three other devices, including the new smartwatch, true wireless earbuds, and a foldable phone that could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

