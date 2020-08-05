Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been unveiled as the South Korean giant's answer against the Apple iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an LCD panel, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers a Super AMOLED display. Samsung has also designed a new book cover keyboard that has a built-in trackpad to deliver an enhanced productivity experience. Further, both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ come with quadruple speakers tuned by AKG and include the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The tablets also come with dual rear cameras. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series comes in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G as well as Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ price, availability details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price has been set at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 69,100). The Galaxy Tab S7 4G in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration comes at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at EUR 979 (roughly Rs. 86,800). The Galaxy Tab S7+ also has 5G models that start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 5G model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 1,179 (roughly Rs. 1,04,600). The tablets will go on sale in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options starting August 21 in select markets.

Details about the India availability and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as its latest flagship smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G foldable phone, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 runs Android 10 and comes with an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display that has 120Hz refresh rate and 274ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. You can also expand the available storage using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For capturing photos and recording videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash and comes with autofocus support. Furthermore, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that doubles as a webcam and comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes bundled with an improved S Pen that has a latency of nine milliseconds — identical to what we have on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It supports Air Gestures and can be used to write notes or drawing sketches on the tablets.

Samsung has provided 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the Galaxy Tab S7 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet also comes with Wireless DeX support to provide a mini desktop-like environment.

The Galaxy Tab S7 packs a 7,040mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to three hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also has quick charging support. Besides, it measures 253.8x165.4x6.34mm and weighs 495 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications, features

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S7, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 287ppi pixel density. The tablet has the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also comes with microSD card support for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ houses the same dual rear camera setup that's available on the Galaxy Tab S7. Likewise, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided S Pen support with Air Gestures and the Microsoft Office stylus integration. Further, connectivity options include 5G and 4G (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer. The tablet also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 10,090mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to four hours of video playback. The tablet also supports up to 45W fast charging, though it has a 15W charger in the box. Lastly, measures 285x185x5.7mm and weighs 590 grams.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.