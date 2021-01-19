Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models get a new UI design.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2021 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is getting the update in South Korea as of now

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series update is 2.4GB in size
  • The tablets get enhanced Digital Wellbeing feature
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series get Private Share feature

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G are receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in South Korea, as per a report. The update brings several changes including redesigned UI elements and improved performance. The three are said to be Samsung's first flagship tablets that are getting the One UI 3.1 update. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes in LTE and Wi-Fi models, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ only in an LTE model in India.

As reported by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G carry firmware versions T875NKOU1BUA8, T975NKOU1BUA8, and T976NKOU1BUA8, respectively. The file size of the update is said to be 2.4GB. If you have an eligible tablet and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. As of now, there is no information on the roll out of the update in other markets apart from South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G are getting both Android 11 and One UI 3.1 features with the update. The Android 11 changes include one-time permissions, better animations, chat bubbles, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing features. The One UI 3.1 changes include a refreshed UI design, improved stock apps, Private Share, and improved performance among others.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Tab S7 in both LTE and Wi-Fi, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ in only an LTE variant in August 2020 in India. The two models differ in display, battery, and charging technology. Both of them come with an S Pen that supports Air Gestures.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G, Samsung, One UI 3.1, Android 11
