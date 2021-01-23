Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Could Be in Development, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) Leaked in Alleged CAD Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is said to come in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 January 2021 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) may have similar design as its predecessor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could also have a Plus or XL variant
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) may come with 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Samsung has not shared any information on either tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could be in the works and come in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants, a new report suggests. The tablet will be part of the Galaxy Tab S7 series that includes Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. In a separate report, alleged CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) have been leaked and they show a similar design to the previous generation model. The specifications for both the tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021), are unclear.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is working on a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite that will be an upper mid-range tablet. It is expected to carry model numbers SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B/ SM-T736N for the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants, respectively. The report also mentions that the rumoured Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could be launched as Samsung Galaxy Tab S8e. Additionally, there could also be a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus or XL variant that may have the same specifications as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, but with a bigger display.

A separate report by 91Mobiles shared alleged CAD renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021). They hint at thick bezels around the display, a single rear camera, a 10.1-inch display as the name suggests, and bottom firing speakers. The renders also show a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. The design of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) is quite similar to the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 variant from 2019. The upcoming rumoured model may measure 245.2x149.4x7.4mm and could have a Wi-Fi and an LTE variant.

Specifications for either of the two tablets are unclear and Samsung has not shared any official information on them.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung is working on an M-series device that could be called the Galaxy M62 or the Galaxy Tab M62. It could be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2021
Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users

