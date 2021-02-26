Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G With Android 11 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 February 2021 15:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G With Android 11 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite may be called Samsung Galaxy Tab S8e

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G allegedly has 4GB of RAM
  • The rumoured tablet may feature Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G may also have an XL variant

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench platform. A listing on the benchmarking site shows a Samsung tablet that runs on Android 11, and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Reports have connected the listing to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G. This is not the first time that there has been reports about the lite variant of the Galaxy Tab S7. Previously, a report claimed that the South Korean company has been working on an upper mid-range tablet with Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants.

As per the Geekbench listing, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has a model number SM-T736B. A previous report had also claimed that the 5G variant of the rumoured upper mid-range tablet is SM-T736B/ SM-T736N. There is also a chatter about other variants which are claimed to carry model SM-T730 (Wi-Fi) and SM-T735 (LTE). The report also said that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could be launched as Samsung Galaxy Tab S8e.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing shows the alleged Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G scoring 650 points in Single and 1694 points in Multi-Core testing results, respectively. It also shows that the tablet packs 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. As per MySmartPrice, which first spotted the listing, the tablet features the Adreno 619 GPU and the CPU has a max clock speed of 2.21GHz which hints at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. Speculations are rife that Samsung may also launch a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus or XL variant that may have the same hardware as the alleged Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, but they are rumoured to sport a bigger display.

