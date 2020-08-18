Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2020 10:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was launched at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,200)
  • It comes in both Wi-Fi and 4G variants
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is coming to India “soon” as its Amazon India promotional page has gone live. The Galaxy Tab S7 was launched on August 5 during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. The Amazon page does not have an exact release date as of yet but it does come with the “Notify Me” button suggesting that the Indian launch is not too far. While the availability and pricing is unclear, the specifications are mentioned on the page.

The Amazon page lists the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as “Coming soon” and has a “Notify Me” button. Besides the specifications listed on the page, it does not reveal any information on the Indian pricing or availability. It also does not specify if both the ‘Wi-Fi only' and 4G variants will be made available. Presumably, both the variants will be made available in India. Further, the page only mentions the Galaxy Tab S7 and not the Galaxy Tab S7+. Whether or not the Plus variant will be made available alongside the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7, remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price in India (expected)

The Indian pricing for the various configurations is currently unclear. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 launched at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at EUR 779 (roughly Rs. 69,300). The 4G variants of the same configurations are priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 78,200) respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 runs Android 10. It features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display that has 120Hz refresh rate and 274ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage that is expandable using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of camera optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. Sensors on the tablet include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet also comes with Wireless DeX support that allows for a mini desktop-like environment. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with an improved S Pen that has a latency of nine milliseconds just like on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It supports Air Gestures as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with an improved S Pen that has a latency of nine milliseconds just like on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It supports Air Gestures as well.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Display 11.00-inch
Processor 1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

