Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant has quietly launched in the Indian market. It is up for grabs on Amazon and the Samsung official site. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model has nearly identical specifications to the LTE model that was launched earlier in June. It is just devoid of cellular connectivity, comes only in a 4GB RAM option, and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model also features a 12.4-inch display, a 10,090mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 just like the LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi price in India, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet variant is priced in India at Rs. 41,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is up for grabs in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colour options. The tablet is listed on Amazon India and Samsung official online store. Offers on Amazon and Samsung sites include Rs. 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards, co-cost EMI options, exchange discount of up to 14,200, and up to Rs. 10,000 on purchase of keyboard cover alongside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model runs on Android 11 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. To recall, the LTE model runs on the Snapdragon 750G SoC, and offered up to 6GB of RAM. The Wi-Fi model comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi comes with 2.4G+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. You get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi is backed by a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 610 grams.

