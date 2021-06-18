Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE supports S-Pen and the Book Cover Keyboard accessory.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2021 12:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has support for 45W Super Fast Charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at Rs. 46,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE model costs Rs. 14,999
  • Samsung has introductory offers for both tablet models

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite were launched in India on Friday. Both tablet models were launched in May in the European market, and have now made their way to India. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE follows the same ideology as the FE variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone and brings impressive performance at a more affordable price. Unfortunately, it looks like the model launched in India has its 5G disabled, with just LTE listing despite the tablet running the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, as the name suggests, is a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 that launched in September last year. Both the tablets are powered by octa-core SoCs and come with 8-megapixel camera sensors on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs. 46,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant. It is offered in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver colours. To recall, it was launched in the European market late last month.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite costs Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model that comes with LTE support. The Wi-Fi model with the same configuration costs Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Grey and Silver colours. To recall, it was launched in the UK late last month.

Both tablet models will be available for purchase via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, as well as leading online and offline retail partners from June 23.

Samsung has introductory offers for the two table models. For the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, shoppers can get Rs. 4,000 cashback with HDFC debit card and credit card transactions as well as Rs. 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover. Those interested in the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can get up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by n Snapdragon 750G SoC that has two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. We've reached out to Samsung for comment on 5G connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. You get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is backed by a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging, though the charger is sold separately. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs Android 11 and features an 8.7-inch WXGA (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC with four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). In terms of optics, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, compass, and ambient light sensor. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and the charger is sold separately. ​In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
