Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Go on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes with up to 6GB RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Go on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQXGA display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at Rs. 46,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starts at Rs. 11,999
  • Samsung has introductory offers on both tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are available for purchase in India starting June 23 for the first time after launching last week. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings impressive performance at a more affordable price, which is the idea behind Samsung's FE-branded smartphones as well. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is a toned down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 that was launched in September last year. Samsung has some introductory offers for interested shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB LTE model and Rs. 11,999 for the Wi-Fi model with the same configuration. It is offered in Grey and Silver colours.

Both tablets are now available via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading retail partners. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available for purchase through Samsung India website while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite currently shows the ‘Notify Me' button.

Samsung also has introductory offers for interested shoppers. You can get Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank debit card and credit card transactions along with Rs. 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with up to six months of no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11. It features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes with up to 6GB RAM with up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For photos and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is backed by a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging. You get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs Android 11. The tablet features an 8.7-inch WXGA (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). In terms of optics, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, compass, and ambient light sensor. The tablet is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and the charger is sold separately. ​ It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
