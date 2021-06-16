Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will go on sale in India from June 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2021 14:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes bundled with an S Pen stylus

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India launch announced
  • Both tablets were launched globally last month
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed as a more affordable version of th

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India launch date is set for Friday, June 18, the South Korean company revealed on Wednesday. Both new tablets debuted internationally late last month. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes as a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Tab A7, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is positioned as a new model in the company's Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Ahead of the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been listed on the Samsung India site. The company also confirmed through a press note that both tablets will go on sale in India from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India are yet to be revealed. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in the UK at GBP 589 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and GBP 629 (Rs. 65,100) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, carries a price tag of GBP 149 (Rs. 15,400) for the Wi-Fi only variant, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE) model is priced at GBP 179 (Rs. 18,500). The Indian variants of the new Galaxy tablets could come with a similar pricing, although local taxes and other factors mean it won't be a simple conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM. The tablet also has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an autofocus lens, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has bundled its S-Pen with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to provide users with the ease in taking notes and drawing sketches while on-the-go. The tablet also comes preloaded with Samsung DeX mode.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It measures 185x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on One UI Core 3.1 based on Android 11 and features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There are also 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

samsung galaxy tab a7 lite image 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Samsung has provided a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Besides, the tablet measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs up to 371 grams on the LTE variant (366 grams on the Wi-Fi option).

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Display 12.40-inch
Processor Snapdragon 750G SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE)

Display 8.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T)
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1340x800 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports

Related Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
    2. Loki Episode 2 Recap: Say Hello to the Other Loki
    3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
    4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
    5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
    6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
    7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
    8. Truecaller Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features
    9. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
    10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
    #Latest Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Support 25W Fast Charging Just Like Vanilla Galaxy S21
    2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications
    3. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports
    4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Foldable Phone in Q4 2021, Could Be Mi Mix Fold 2
    5. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Shares Video Showing Aerial View of Starbase High Bay
    6. Samsung Galaxy F22 Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests
    7. Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features
    8. Google Brings End-to-End Encryption for Messages, Emoji Sticker Suggestions, More to Android Devices
    9. Twitter Slammed by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for Not Complying With New Digital Rules
    10. Koo Launches Assamese Service, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Post in the Language
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com