Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India launch date is set for Friday, June 18, the South Korean company revealed on Wednesday. Both new tablets debuted internationally late last month. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes as a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Tab A7, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is positioned as a new model in the company's Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Ahead of the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been listed on the Samsung India site. The company also confirmed through a press note that both tablets will go on sale in India from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India are yet to be revealed. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in the UK at GBP 589 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and GBP 629 (Rs. 65,100) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, carries a price tag of GBP 149 (Rs. 15,400) for the Wi-Fi only variant, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE) model is priced at GBP 179 (Rs. 18,500). The Indian variants of the new Galaxy tablets could come with a similar pricing, although local taxes and other factors mean it won't be a simple conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM. The tablet also has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an autofocus lens, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has bundled its S-Pen with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to provide users with the ease in taking notes and drawing sketches while on-the-go. The tablet also comes preloaded with Samsung DeX mode.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It measures 185x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on One UI Core 3.1 based on Android 11 and features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There are also 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch display

Samsung has provided a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Besides, the tablet measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs up to 371 grams on the LTE variant (366 grams on the Wi-Fi option).

