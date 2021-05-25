Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes with a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2021 12:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet has a 12.4-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G features an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet comes at a price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,800) in Germany
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G supports 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G has quietly been launched in Germany. It joins Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ in the series and the new variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It features a 12.4-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. An S Pen is included inside the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G price, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is priced in Germany at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It is up for grabs via the Samsung website and comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colour options. The tablet is also reported by WinFuture to come in another 6GB + 128GB storage option, but it wasn't listed on the site at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G runs on Android 11-based Samsung One UI and features a 12.4-inch (1,600x2,560 pixels) LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core SoC (two Cortex A77 and six Cortex A55 cores) paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (1TB).

Cameras on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G includes an 8-megapixel main rear sensor with 1080p video recording at 30fps and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor up front. There is a 10,090mAh battery on board with 45W fast charging support. The company claims that the tablet can run up to 12 hours of active use via the cellular network. The tablet comes with S Pen support and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, Gigabit Wi-Fi, and more. It also comes with Samsung DeX app support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Display 12.40-inch
Processor Snapdragon 750G SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
