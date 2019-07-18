Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Surfaces in Leaked Renders, May Launch on August 7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will come with dual-rear cameras and a redesigned S Pen.

Updated: 18 July 2019 15:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Surfaces in Leaked Renders, May Launch on August 7

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is reportedly going to be offering in three colour options

Highlights
  • Official-looking renders of the Galaxy Tab S6 surface online
  • Tablet’s launch will reportedly take place alongside the Galaxy Note 10
  • No information regarding the price

Samsung will reportedly unveil its next-generation flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, on August 7 next month. The new upcoming tablet has now leaked in all its glory revealing the device from all angles in some official-looking press renders. As the name denotes, Samsung will indeed skip the “Galaxy Tab S5” name to not make matters more confusing, as there's already a mid-range Galaxy Tab S5e that already exists on the market. But moving on, this leak of the Galaxy Tab S6 gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming tablet.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 looks a tad bit like the Galaxy Tab S5e as both sport metal backs as opposed to the glass back found on the Galaxy Tab S4. Apart from the metal back, there are quite a few notable changes in the Galaxy Tab S6. As seen in the photos, the upcoming tablet is going to sport a dual-rear camera setup. Below that is a groove that will house the S Pen and will also allow it to charge wirelessly by the tablet.

Further, the leaked images also show that the four speakers — two at the top, two at the bottom — are going to be tuned by AKG. There's a USB Type-C port at the bottom but sadly there's no headphone jack.

Other specifications mentioned in the report, suggests that the Galaxy Tab S6 will come with a 10.5-inch display. There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, that will be expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of secure authentication, it's not clear if the tablet is going to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor or an iris scanner or maybe both or maybe none.

Lastly, Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 alongside a keyboard accessory (sold separately), just like the Tab S5e, and it will come in at least three colour options — Blue, Grey and Rose Gold. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 might be showcased alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones on August 7, but it is unconfirmed as plans can change at the last moment. Finally, there's no information in regard to the price, but considering this is a high-end tablet, one can expect it to be expensive.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy Tab S6, S Pen, AKG, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Galaxy Unpacked 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Surfaces in Leaked Renders, May Launch on August 7
