Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Shows Up in New Leaked Renders, Leaves Nothing to Imagination

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Tab S6 on August 7.

29 July 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Shows Up in New Leaked Renders, Leaves Nothing to Imagination

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be seen packing dual-rear cameras and a redesigned S Pen

Highlights
  • New alleged images of the Galaxy Tab S6 have leaked online
  • S Pen doesn’t seem to have a good placement
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is said to be launching in three colours

Samsung's rumoured upcoming high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, has once again leaked in some fresh image renders. Now, with these new images, there's nothing new left to reveal that we haven't already seen, but one thing we can be pretty sure about is the fact that the Galaxy Tab S6 is definitely nearing its official launch. And talking about the launch, it is rumoured to take place at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on August 7, where the tablet will reportedly be unveiled alongside the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the alleged new images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on Twitter. The new renders show the upcoming tablet in three colour options — Grey, Rose Gold, and Blue, which we had already seen in a previous leak. Also, we now get a clear image of the S Pen from the side, that will be magnetically attached to the tablet's back. Now, this doesn't seem like a good placement if we take the ergonomics in consideration as this placement of the S Pen will never allow the tablet to rest flat on a surface until and unless the stylus is removed.

Moreover, coming to the front, the images show a mysterious new sensor right next to the front camera of the Tab S6. Now, this sensor could be used for iris scanning or face recognition for secure authentication, the latter is more likely.

As we mentioned before, the Samsung Galaxy tab S6 is rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones in New York on August 7. But once again, we'll suggest you to kindly take all the information with a grain of salt as nothing's official until it really is.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Specifications, S Pen
Honor Smartphones
