Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With 7,040mAh Battery, S Pen Support Launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has become the latest tablet to join Samsung's product portfolio. The company has launched the new tablet in Indonesia. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen and will be offered in three colour options and two storage models. The tablet also packs a single camera on the back and 7,040mAh battery. As the name suggests, the new tablet is the Lite version of the Galaxy Tab S6 that comes with a 10.5-inch display.

Samsung hasn't revealed the price of the tablet right now, however the Samsung Indonesia listing does reveal the storage variant - 64GB and 128GB. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also listed in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options.

Samsung has not also stated the release date of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and it is also unclear whether the new tablet will reach the Indian market. However, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be expected to arrive in the country once it's launched globally, as Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in India in two variants.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched in August 2019 with a starting price of Rs. 44,800.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display along with an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. The new Lite tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box.

In terms of the design, the front panel contains thick bezels similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back panel, there's a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus. The camera can also shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite further comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). In terms of connectivity, the tablet has 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

Coming to the battery, the tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery that the company claims give a video playback time of up to 13-hours. The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures 244.5x154.3x7.0mm and weighs 467 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.