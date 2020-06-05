Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a hole-punch display and runs on the latest Android 10 OS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 June 2020 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an 8-megapixel rear sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mellow version of the Galaxy Tab S6
  • The tablet comes with S Pen support, Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a large 7,040mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is set to launch in India soon. The Korean giant has started teasing the arrival of the new tablet in the market. The tablet was unveiled in Indonesia in April and it is likely to arrive in the Indian market soon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen support, a single camera setup at the back, and a large 7040mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will sit alongside the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 model that is already on sale in the Indian market.

The company has taken to Twitter to tease the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The teaser video shows a slight portion of the tablet, and confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is launching in India soon. An exact launch date is not mentioned, but Samsung should make that announcement in the coming days. The video comes with the caption, “See what the future holds. A super carryable note-taking companion coming soon.” Samsung is touting the tablet to be light weight, and the teaser confirms support for S Pen. Whether the S Pen comes bundled inside the retail box or not remains to be seen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is priced on the official Indian website starting at Rs. 59,900. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should be priced lower than the vanilla model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

Because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has already launched in Indonesia, specifications of the tablet are known. It runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0, and features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display. There is an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and a 4GB of RAM is packed inside. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite further comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

On the back panel, there's a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus. The camera can also shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps.In terms of the design, the front panel contains thick bezels similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery, and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Display 10.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
  4. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listed on Walmart Website
  5. Elon Musk Calls for Breakup of Amazon, Says 'Monopolies Are Wrong'
  6. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds
  7. Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report
  8. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 8 at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications
  9. OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
  10. Twitter Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Trump's Account
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com