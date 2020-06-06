Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch in India on June 8, an Amazon India listing suggests. The e-commerce site has published a dedicated page teasing the start of pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and has even made the ‘Notify Me' button live. The South Korean company has also started taking registrations of interest for the upcoming tablet on its official website. This comes just a day after Samsung teased the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet as ‘coming soon'.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launch, pre-orders

The Amazon India website has a dedicated page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite indicating that the tablet will be available via the e-commerce giant when it launches. The Amazon page confirms that the device will be up for pre-orders on June 8, suggesting that the tablet will be launched in India the same day i.e. Monday. It has even made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registration of interest. Amazon teases the tablet to be thin, light, and fast. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also teased to come with S Pen support.

Samsung India Twitter account is also running a countdown to launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that further confirms the June 8 launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is listed on the company site, and while it doesn't offer any information about the tablet, there is a ‘Register Now' button that has gone live. The Samsung India website is asking for basic information like email ID and phone number to notify users when the product becomes available.

The tablet has already been unveiled that is priced on the official Indian website starting at Rs. 59,900. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should be priced lower than the regular model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display. There is an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and 4GB of RAM packed inside. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite further comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery, and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

On the back panel, there's a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus support. The camera can also shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. In terms of the design, the front panel contains thick bezels, similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch cutout houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

