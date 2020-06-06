Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8, Amazon Teases

Amazon listing reveals Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be up for pre-orders on June 8, suggesting that the tablet will be launched in India on the same day.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 June 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8, Amazon Teases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs an 8-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is teased to be thin and light
  • The tablet is said to come with S Pen support
  • Amazon has made the ‘Notify Me’ button live

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch in India on June 8, an Amazon India listing suggests. The e-commerce site has published a dedicated page teasing the start of pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and has even made the ‘Notify Me' button live. The South Korean company has also started taking registrations of interest for the upcoming tablet on its official website. This comes just a day after Samsung teased the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet as ‘coming soon'.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launch, pre-orders

The Amazon India website has a dedicated page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite indicating that the tablet will be available via the e-commerce giant when it launches. The Amazon page confirms that the device will be up for pre-orders on June 8, suggesting that the tablet will be launched in India the same day i.e. Monday. It has even made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registration of interest. Amazon teases the tablet to be thin, light, and fast. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also teased to come with S Pen support.

Samsung India Twitter account is also running a countdown to launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that further confirms the June 8 launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is listed on the company site, and while it doesn't offer any information about the tablet, there is a ‘Register Now' button that has gone live. The Samsung India website is asking for basic information like email ID and phone number to notify users when the product becomes available.

The tablet has already been unveiled that is priced on the official Indian website starting at Rs. 59,900. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should be priced lower than the regular model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display. There is an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and 4GB of RAM packed inside. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite further comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery, and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

On the back panel, there's a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus support. The camera can also shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. In terms of the design, the front panel contains thick bezels, similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch cutout houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India LAunch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amul Twitter Account Briefly Blocked After Tweet Targeted China

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8, Amazon Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Detailed by Retailer Ahead of Official Launch
  4. OnePlus 8 Review
  5. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  9. Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Listed Online, Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8, Amazon Teases
  2. Amul Twitter Account Briefly Blocked After Tweet Targeted China
  3. Carry Minati Hits Back at YouTube, Amir Siddiqui, Others in Viral Rap Yalgaar
  4. Oppo Band With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, SpO2 Sensor Launched
  5. Redmi 9 Specifications, Price Appear on E-Retailer Website Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report
  7. Zuckerberg Promises a Review of Facebook Content Policies After Backlash
  8. Reddit Co-Founder Resigns From Board, Wants a Black Candidate to Take Over
  9. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Disable Trump Video Tribute to Floyd Over Copyright Complaint
  10. Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com