Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 have been leaked numerous times already.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Samsung

Highlights
  • Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S6 later today
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be unveiled on August 8
  • Both the devices have been leaked heavily in the last few weeks

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones on August 7. The company was earlier expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 at the Galaxy Note 10 launch event, but it seems like both these products will be unveiled ahead of the scheduled Unpacked 2019 event. Samsung has released a new teaser to faintly highlight the design of its upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch along with their launch dates in the end.

The new teaser and blog shows off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 without naming either of the devices. The video is titled The New Galaxy Tab & Watch though. The clip shows Samsung's S Pen stylus attached magnetically to the back of the Galaxy Tab S6.

The official teaser also reveals that the Galaxy Tab S6 will launch on July 31 (10am EDT or 7:30pm IST) while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be unveiled on August 5 (10am EDT or 7:30pm IST), two days ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch event. The blog post adds, "The new devices cater to the generation that wants the power to create and consume wherever they are. Samsung is allowing for interconnectedness anytime, enabling users to seamlessly merge work and play, and ensuring peace of mind at all times."

There's nothing very secretive about both these devices any more, except for the final price and availability details. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been leaked several times, including a live image and some key features.

From the teaser clip, we can make out that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will feature a heart rate sensor, possibly with an EKG monitor, and a glass watchface that goes until the edges.

However, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 has received more screen time in the new official teaser. The tablet features a dual rear camera setup, a magnetically attached keyboard, and the S Pen hooked to the back of the tablet. In the teaser, both the devices appear turned off.

Earlier this week, we saw freshly leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S6 on Twitter. The leaked renders revealed the tablet's colour options and the S Pen arrangement. The presence of a dual rear camera setup was also confirmed by the leaked renders.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
Honor Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  5. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  6. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  2. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  4. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  5. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  6. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  7. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  8. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
  9. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  10. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.