Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones on August 7. The company was earlier expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 at the Galaxy Note 10 launch event, but it seems like both these products will be unveiled ahead of the scheduled Unpacked 2019 event. Samsung has released a new teaser to faintly highlight the design of its upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch along with their launch dates in the end.

The new teaser and blog shows off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 without naming either of the devices. The video is titled The New Galaxy Tab & Watch though. The clip shows Samsung's S Pen stylus attached magnetically to the back of the Galaxy Tab S6.

The official teaser also reveals that the Galaxy Tab S6 will launch on July 31 (10am EDT or 7:30pm IST) while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be unveiled on August 5 (10am EDT or 7:30pm IST), two days ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch event. The blog post adds, "The new devices cater to the generation that wants the power to create and consume wherever they are. Samsung is allowing for interconnectedness anytime, enabling users to seamlessly merge work and play, and ensuring peace of mind at all times."

There's nothing very secretive about both these devices any more, except for the final price and availability details. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been leaked several times, including a live image and some key features.

From the teaser clip, we can make out that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will feature a heart rate sensor, possibly with an EKG monitor, and a glass watchface that goes until the edges.

However, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 has received more screen time in the new official teaser. The tablet features a dual rear camera setup, a magnetically attached keyboard, and the S Pen hooked to the back of the tablet. In the teaser, both the devices appear turned off.

Earlier this week, we saw freshly leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S6 on Twitter. The leaked renders revealed the tablet's colour options and the S Pen arrangement. The presence of a dual rear camera setup was also confirmed by the leaked renders.