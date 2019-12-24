Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Model Listed on Company Site, Launch Imminent

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will join the already available Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE versions of the tablet.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 12:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet may launch soon in South Korea

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G listed with model number SM-T866N
  • The 4G and LTE models of the tablet were launched in August this year
  • The tablet will come with S Pen support, in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G variant is coming and it has now been spotted on the company's official support page and a promotional website. The 5G model of the tablet is listed to launch as coming soon, and the support page listing lends weight to an imminent launch as well. The 5G variant is seen to feature the same design aesthetic as the 4G and the Wi-Fi variant launched earlier, and it could be possible that the specifications are also identical, apart from connectivity differences.

The official support page has listed the model number SM-T866N of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G model ahead of launch, hinting at its imminent arrival. This is the same model number that the tablet has been spotted with earlier on Korean certification sites as well. The listing reveals little else, but the new tablet variant has also been spotted on the company's official Korean site. It is listed as coming soon, right next to its Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Wi-Fi variants, and the promotion is running till March 2020, suggesting that the tablet should launch before that.

The listing shows the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G variant will look identical to the variants launched in August this year. The tablet will support S Pen and pack quad speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. If we were to speculate, the 5G variant could offer more RAM and storage than its 4G counterpart. The new Samsung tablet should come with a 5.7mm thin body, a large 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, a 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 7,040mAh battery. The top-end variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 was priced at $729 (roughly Rs. 50,300), and the 5G variant should be priced more than that. The tablet was launched in India in October this year, and it carries a price tag of Rs. 59,900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Display10.50-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity7040mAh
