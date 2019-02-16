Samsung has expanded its tablet lineup with the launch of two new Android tablets - the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab S5e. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the thinnest tablet in Samsung's portfolio at just 5.5mm and features a sleek metallic body and slim bezels that is reminiscent of the latest iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S5e also comes with an AMOLED display, LTE connectivity, and integrated DeX, and will hit the shelves in the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 appears to have been launched only for the German market at the time, with no official word on its wider release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e price, variants

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e comes in two storage configurations that include a base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and a higher-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The new Samsung offering will hit the market in Wi-Fi-only as well as an LTE-capable variants, however, the Wi-Fi only model will be released first in Q2 2019, whereas the LTE version will be offered in the subsequent months. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the Wi-Fi-only model. The pricing of the LTE model for the US market is not known, but Samsung Germany's website states that Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE version will start at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 38,600). The new Samsung tablet will be offered via the official Samsung e-shop and major retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e comes equipped with a 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixel) Super AMOLED display with slim bezels, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 81.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device also comes with four speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos technology with hardware tuned by AKG, and has a USB Type-C (Gen 3.1) port and a pogo connector for using it with the keyboard that will be available separately.

Android 9 Pie handles things on the software side with additional productivity features comprising of Bixby 2.0 support, integrated DeX functionality, Quick Command, and call and message continuity for communicating using the tablet itself. The tablet also packs 7,040 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e measures 245.0 x 160.0 x 5.5mm while tipping the scale at just 400g, and will be available in Black, Gold and silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 price, variants

Samsung has also launched the affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet that offers a metallic build at a relatively affordable price point. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 also comes in Wi-Fi-only and LTE models. The pricing of the tablet has been set at EUR 210 (around Rs. 17,000) for the Wi-Fi-only model and EUR 270 (around Rs. 22,000) for the LTE variant, and it will be available in Germany starting April 5, 2019. There is no word on its wider availability.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes in Black, Gold and Silver colour options

Photo Credit: AllAboutSamsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 packs a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 400GB). It features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, and draws powers from a 6,150mAh battery. Additionally, the tablet packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and can connect with an external keyboard via the pogo pin port.