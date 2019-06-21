Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, and Galaxy Tab A8 to Launch in India Next Week: Expected Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, and Galaxy Tab A8 to Launch in India Next Week: Expected Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, and Galaxy Tab A8 will be launched around Rs 10,000 early next week.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 19:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, and Galaxy Tab A8 to Launch in India Next Week: Expected Price

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung which gained 51 percent market share (by value) and 50 percent market share (by volume) in the first quarter of 2019 in the Indian tablet market is set to launch three new tablets early next week, a top company executive said on Friday.

In 2018, Samsung had 50 percent market share (by value) and 49 percent market share (by volume), according to German research firm Gfk.

"We received double-digit growth last year in India and this year, we are aiming for 20 percent growth in the otherwise stagnant tablet space in the country this year," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

"Tablets are now being used more for browsing, shopping and entertainment experiences. The three new tablets that we are launching with bigger screens and top-of-the-line features will take those experiences to a brand new level," Babbar added.

The company is set to launch Galaxy Tab S5e in the Rs. 35,000-Rs. 40,000 price range, Galaxy Tab A10.1 in the Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 range and Galaxy Tab A8 around Rs. 10,000 early next week.

The shipment of 4G tablets grew 62 percent in India in the first quarter of 2019, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Lenovo with 26 percent led the market, followed by Samsung at 17 percent and iBall also at 17 percent. Apple was fourth with 9 percent market share.

The overall tablet market saw an 11 percent decline in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter last year.

"Tablets fits somewhere in between the ultrabooks and smartphones. While increased size of screen and affordability of smartphone are primarily the main reasons behind the decline of tablet market, Ultrabooks with better processors and RAM, are also posing stiff competition to tablets,' said Kanika Jain, manager, New Initiatives, CMR.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1, and Galaxy Tab A8 to Launch in India Next Week: Expected Price
