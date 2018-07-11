Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has now surfaced online through a new render that shows its White colour version with an optional keyboard cover. The all-new S Pen for the latest Galaxy Tab model has also been leaked in a separate render comparing its aesthetics with the S Pen of last year's Galaxy Tab S3. The new renders emerge days after the design of the Galaxy Tab S4 got leaked online. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 was spotted on the US FCC website last month and is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and a new Samsung smartwatch, which could be called the Galaxy Watch, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass, who regularly leaks unannounced developments through his @evleaks Twitter account, has posted the render showing the Galaxy Tab S4 in White colour. The render also highlights the optional keyboard cover that looks similar to the keyboard cover of the Galaxy Tab S3 that was launched in February last year. Notably, despite being the White colour model, the tablet has the front panel in Black - identical to the Black version of the Galaxy Tab S4.

Coming towards the new S Pen, Blass has shared a separate render differentiating the S Pen of the Galaxy Tab S4 and the S Pen of the Galaxy Tab S3. It appears that the new S Pen is a bit thinner in size compared to its last version and includes an upgraded tip. Also, the clip that was making the previous iteration a bit similar to a traditional pen is apparently missing in the new version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 S Pen (Top) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 S Pen (Bottom)

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

If we look at a previously leaked render, Samsung has upgraded the design of the Galaxy Tab S4, though its back resembles the last year's model. There is AKG branding at the back to confirm that tablet will have speakers tuned by Samsung's AKG, similar to the Galaxy S9 family. Likewise, the front view of the tablet shows the absence of a home button. This suggests that the new model could include an under-display fingerprint scanner.

While Samsung hasn't made any confirmations on the existence of the Galaxy Tab S4, a recent listing on FCC has revealed its development. The FCC listing also detailed its specifications, including a 10.5-inch 2560x1600 pixels display and 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor along with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The tablet is also found to have 64GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, some initial reports claimed that there will be a 12-megapixel rear camera, 7-megapixel front camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth as well as Android 8.0 Oreo.