If leaks and rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 were not enough, a new report has surfaced online that claims to reveal most specifications of the flagship tablet that Samsung might unveil at IFA Berlin in September this year, or alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. An all-new S Pen has reportedly been designed for the Galaxy Tab S4, which is expected to arrive with AKG-tuned audio. It will also most likely come with support for DeX, Samsung's proprietary dock that helps offer a PC-like experience when the tablet is connected with the dock.

A report by SamMobile claims to have gotten access to the entire list of specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The tablet had recently passed US FCC certification and was spotted on GFXBench. Let's get to what specifications the tablet will have, according to the report.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2560x1600 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab S4 might get a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. There is expected to be a massive 7,300mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB 3.1 port. The report suggests that Samsung has decided to do away with a fingerprint sensor on the tablet and has replaced it with an iris scanner instead.