Samsung is gearing up for its mega Unpacked event on August 9, where it is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The company was largely expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 alongside, but now new leaks suggest that the tablet will see a launch much earlier. A fresh leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 flagship device will launch on August 1 in a separate event and the August 9 event will only be reserved for the Galaxy Note 9 unveil. Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A2 XL specifications have also been leaked.

Android Headlines, citing an anonymous source familiar with Samsung's plans, claims that the company is hosting an event on August 1 where it will unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The tablet has been leaked extensively in the past, and there is little that we do not know about this tablet. For starters, the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to host a 10.5-inch display with a bezel-less design, powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. Coming to the optics, the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front sensor. It will pack a 7300mAh battery, and run on Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience skin. Colour options are expected to be black, grey, and white, and connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.0.

Another mid-range tablet has also been leaked, courtesy Sammobile. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL is expected to sport a 10.5-inch (1920x1200 pixels) display, powered by Snapdragon 450 CPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage is pegged at 32GB with microSD card slot for expansion. Optics include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front sensor. This tablet will also support 7300mAh battery, and run on Android 8.1 Oreo as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. An image has also been leaked alongside showing the front of the tablet with considerable bezels on the top and bottom end. The tablet may sport on screen navigation keys.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL Leaked Image

Photo Credit: Sammobile

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to launch on August 1, the launch timeline for this variant is unknown at the moment. It could launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S4 on August 1, or the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, or at IFA, where three tablets are expected to be launched by Samsung.