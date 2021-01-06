Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Images Surface Online, Tipped to Be in Production in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 may offer 256GB onboard storage and come with at least 6GB RAM.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 January 2021 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Images Surface Online, Tipped to Be in Production in India

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 could be backed by an Exynos chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 appears to have a large battery unit
  • This will be Samsung’s first tablet in the M-series
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 carries the model number SM-M625F

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 images have surfaced online, hinting at a launch in India soon. The tablet is already in production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility, as per a report. The images show Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 sporting a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The tablet also appears to have a large battery unit. This will be Samsung's first tablet in the M-series and is speculated to be more affordable than the Galaxy Tab A lineup.

A report by 91mobiles shared three images of a tablet from Samsung that were provided by sources close to the development. Apart from offering a glimpse into its internal designs, the tablet's moniker ‘M62' is visible on the top-right side in one of the photos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 carries the model number SM-M625F, as per the report. It may offer 256GB onboard storage and come with at least 6GB RAM, although it is possible that there will be more storage variants offered at the time of launch.

The report also states that the device could be backed by an Exynos chipset. It is likely to have 4G LTE connectivity. While no other information about Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 is available at the moment, it seems like the tablet will be launched in India soon. Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 could be priced lower than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S series.

Meanwhile, Samsung is working on a new M-Series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M12, that is likely to be launched in the country soon. The upcoming smartphone's support page reportedly went live in India. It has also been spotted on various certifications and benchmarking websites. As per a report, Samsung Galaxy M12 has gone into mass production in India.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab M62, Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Buys 11 Boeing Jets for First Time to Ship Orders Faster
Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus Smartphones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched
Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Images Surface Online, Tipped to Be in Production in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  9. Vi Trumps Airtel, Jio to Offer Highest Call Quality in December: TRAI
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  2. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  4. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
  6. Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked
  8. iPhone 12 Models After Launch US Sales Outperforms iPhone 11 Models, iPhone 12 mini Sales Disappointing: CIRP
  9. Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com