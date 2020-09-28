Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 With Enhanced Durability Launched: Specifications

The Samsung tablet will initially be available in select markets in Asia and Europe.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 September 2020 16:47 IST
The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is ideal for field-based employees, as per Samsung

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab Active 3 has Touch Sensitivity features
  • It has a removable battery and can be used without it too
  • It will be available in select markets including Asia

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is official and it is designed to be more durable and useful for field-based working staff. The tablet has a compact design and includes features like Touch Sensitivity and a ‘No Battery Mode.' The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be rolling out in select markets. As per Samsung, the Tab Active 3 is built for how businesses operate today, with increased emphasis on improving employee productivity and safety.

The performance and productivity features of the Galaxy Tab Active 3 are ideal for field-based employees, as per Samsung. Tablet includes Touch Sensitivity feature that when turned on, lets professionals like first responders who use gloves continue using the tablet at ease.

The tablet is based on the Galaxy Tab Active 2 design that is priced at Rs. 76,550.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 availability details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be rolling out in select markets, including but not limited to Europe and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions soon. Pricing information about the tablet has not been revealed by Samsung yet.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 has an 8-inch (1,920x1,200 pixels) display. It will support three generations of Android OS updates. It is MIL-STD-810H certified, making it durable in extreme environments. The tablet is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It is powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It has Wi-Fi and LTE support too.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls in the front. It has Augmented Reality support too. Galaxy Tab Active 3 is optimized for camera-based barcode scanning to help retailers easily manage inventory and scan products for purchase.

The tablet packs a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins. It also supports ‘No Battery Mode' for power without battery. It includes Samsung DeX, ensuring dual-screen functionality. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 has an Active Key on the side of the device which allows instant access to frequently-used apps. It also has an IPS68 certified S pen.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

