Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing key specifications of the tablet and hinting at an upcoming launch. The listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, something that was also tipped in a Geekbench leak. The Google Play Console listing suggests that the tablet runs on the Android 10 operating system and that the resolution of the display is at 1200x2000 pixels.

The Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, spotted by 91Mobiles, suggests that the tablet will come with 3GB of RAM. The screen pixel density is listed at 240 ppi, and the Samsung Galaxy A7 is listed to powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC (4x Qualcomm Kryo 260 (2,500MHz) and 4x Qualcomm Kryo 260 (1800MHz)) paired with Adreno 610 GPU (950Mhz).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launch date is not known yet

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

As mentioned, the Google Play Console listing also suggests that the tablet runs on Android 10 and has a 1200x2000 pixel resolution display. The source code further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may feature a 10.4-inch display and come with 32GB and 64GB storage options. The Android d10 software should see One UI tweaks on top. There is an image that is also attached with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and it suggests equal bezels on all sides of the display. The physical buttons are seen on the right side of the screen. This could well just be a placeholder image, and the actual Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may be a whole lot different.

Judging by these newly leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 looks to be a mid-range tablet, just like all the other tablets in the Galaxy Tab A series. As mentioned, the tablet was spotted on Geekbench recently with model number Samsung SM-T505. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung tablet will run on Android 10, reiterates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, and pack 3GB of RAM.

