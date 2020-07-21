Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console, 10.4 Inch Display and 64GB Storage Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console, 10.4-Inch Display and 64GB Storage Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is expected to come with 240ppi pixel density and 3GB RAM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2020 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console, 10.4-Inch Display and 64GB Storage Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is tipped to have a 1200x2000 resolution display
  • The tablet is tipped to run on Android 10 based on One UI tweaks
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is expected to come in 32GB and 64GB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing key specifications of the tablet and hinting at an upcoming launch. The listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, something that was also tipped in a Geekbench leak. The Google Play Console listing suggests that the tablet runs on the Android 10 operating system and that the resolution of the display is at 1200x2000 pixels.

The Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, spotted by 91Mobiles, suggests that the tablet will come with 3GB of RAM. The screen pixel density is listed at 240 ppi, and the Samsung Galaxy A7 is listed to powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC (4x Qualcomm Kryo 260 (2,500MHz) and 4x Qualcomm Kryo 260 (1800MHz)) paired with Adreno 610 GPU (950Mhz).

samsung galaxy tab a7 2020 google play console Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launch date is not known yet
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

As mentioned, the Google Play Console listing also suggests that the tablet runs on Android 10 and has a 1200x2000 pixel resolution display. The source code further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may feature a 10.4-inch display and come with 32GB and 64GB storage options. The Android d10 software should see One UI tweaks on top. There is an image that is also attached with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and it suggests equal bezels on all sides of the display. The physical buttons are seen on the right side of the screen. This could well just be a placeholder image, and the actual Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may be a whole lot different.

Judging by these newly leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 looks to be a mid-range tablet, just like all the other tablets in the Galaxy Tab A series. As mentioned, the tablet was spotted on Geekbench recently with model number Samsung SM-T505. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung tablet will run on Android 10, reiterates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, and pack 3GB of RAM.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Features, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 9, Mi 10, and 21 Other Xiaomi Phones to Get MIUI 12 Update Starting August
Indian Army Gets ‘Bharat’ Drones for Accurate Surveillance Along China Border

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console, 10.4-Inch Display and 64GB Storage Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  3. HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 Are Latest Entrants in HP’s Gaming Laptop Lineup
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  5. Noise ColorFit Nav With Built-In GPS Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  8. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  9. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon Z5 Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  2. Indian Army Gets ‘Bharat’ Drones for Accurate Surveillance Along China Border
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console, 10.4-Inch Display and 64GB Storage Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 9, Mi 10, and 21 Other Xiaomi Phones to Get MIUI 12 Update Starting August
  5. Netflix Tests Rs. 349 ‘Mobile+’ Plan With HD Video, Computer Support
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch via Google Play Listing: Report
  7. LinkedIn Cuts 960 Jobs as Pandemic Puts the Brakes on Corporate Hiring
  8. DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students
  9. HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 With Intel and AMD Processor Options Launched in India
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: Here’s What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com