Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped

A new Geekbench listing with model number Samsung SM-T505 suggests that the Korean giant is working on a new tablet that is positioned in the affordable Galaxy A series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2020 15:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Geekbench

A new Samsung tablet with model number SM-T505 has been spotted on Geekbench

Highlights
  • This new Samsung SM-T505 is speculated to be called Galaxy Tab A7
  • It is tipped to pack 3GB RAM and run on Android 10
  • Based on the source code, the tablet could run on Snapdragon 662 SoC

A new Samsung tablet has been spotted on Geekbench. Judging by the specifications listed on the benchmarking site, it could be an affordable one, probably placed in the Galaxy Tab A series. The device has been listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-T505 and it is said to have a modest 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed ‘Bengal'. Apart from this, Samsung is also reported to be working on a more premium Samsung Galaxy S7 tablet series, which it is expected to launch at the Unpacked event on August 5.

The new Geekbench listing with model number Samsung SM-T505 suggests that the South Korean giant is working on a new tablet that is positioned in the affordable segment. Samsung usually introduces affordable tablets in the Galaxy A range, and judging by the model number, this one could be named the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung tablet will run on Android 10 and pack 3GB of RAM.

While the listing suggests that the tablet will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with the codename ‘Bengal', the processor information suggests that it could be the Snapdragon 662. Sammobile explains that the kernel source code of Bengal reveals Adreno 610 GPU with 980Hz clock speed and Kryo 260 octa-core CPU (4+4 clusters). This hints that the SM-T505 tablet could be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 662 SoC.

This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 was announced in January and it comes with Qualcomm Spectra 340T supporting triple rear camera configurations -- with up to 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is the Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that is rated to offer download speeds up to 390Mbps using 2-carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and 256-QAM modulation, along with 150Mbps peak uploads. The chip also supports Qualcomm Charge 3.0 along with support for Dual Charge. It has Hexagon 683 and is powered by Kryo 260 CPU that has four cores of Cortex-A73 at up to 2GHz and four cores of Cortex-A53 at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

Apart from this, there is little else information that is known about the device as of now. Samsung has made no hints of a Samsung Galaxy A series tablet launch in the future. The company is presumably focusing on the August 5 event at the moment, wherein it will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series, apart from the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet series.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications, Samsung Tablets, Geekbench, Snapdragon 662
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More
TikTok’s India Rival Booms With 500,000 Users Added Every Hour

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  4. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  6. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Realme C11 First Impressions
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Jio Developing Homegrown 5G Telecom Solution: Mukesh Ambani
  10. Google to Infuse Rs. 33,737 Crores in Jio Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped
  2. Jio Gets Rs. 33,737 Crores Investment From Google for 7.7 Percent Stake
  3. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More
  4. Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available
  5. Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes
  6. JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani
  7. Samsung Sound Tower, Soundbar Speakers Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo 125W Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  9. Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com