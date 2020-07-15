A new Samsung tablet has been spotted on Geekbench. Judging by the specifications listed on the benchmarking site, it could be an affordable one, probably placed in the Galaxy Tab A series. The device has been listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-T505 and it is said to have a modest 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor codenamed ‘Bengal'. Apart from this, Samsung is also reported to be working on a more premium Samsung Galaxy S7 tablet series, which it is expected to launch at the Unpacked event on August 5.

The new Geekbench listing with model number Samsung SM-T505 suggests that the South Korean giant is working on a new tablet that is positioned in the affordable segment. Samsung usually introduces affordable tablets in the Galaxy A range, and judging by the model number, this one could be named the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung tablet will run on Android 10 and pack 3GB of RAM.

While the listing suggests that the tablet will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with the codename ‘Bengal', the processor information suggests that it could be the Snapdragon 662. Sammobile explains that the kernel source code of Bengal reveals Adreno 610 GPU with 980Hz clock speed and Kryo 260 octa-core CPU (4+4 clusters). This hints that the SM-T505 tablet could be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 662 SoC.

This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 was announced in January and it comes with Qualcomm Spectra 340T supporting triple rear camera configurations -- with up to 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is the Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that is rated to offer download speeds up to 390Mbps using 2-carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and 256-QAM modulation, along with 150Mbps peak uploads. The chip also supports Qualcomm Charge 3.0 along with support for Dual Charge. It has Hexagon 683 and is powered by Kryo 260 CPU that has four cores of Cortex-A73 at up to 2GHz and four cores of Cortex-A53 at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

Apart from this, there is little else information that is known about the device as of now. Samsung has made no hints of a Samsung Galaxy A series tablet launch in the future. The company is presumably focusing on the August 5 event at the moment, wherein it will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series, apart from the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet series.

