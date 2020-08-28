Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Price Leaked by Dutch Retailer Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is tipped to start at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500)

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 28 August 2020 18:36 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 662 SoC
  • It is tipped to come in Wi-Fi and LTE variants
  • Leaks tips a 10.4-inch display for the Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 appears to be launching soon and a Dutch retailer has already leaked the prices ahead of the official launch. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a budget-oriented tablet and was recently leaked via Google Play Console. While the previous leak revealed some key specifications of the Galaxy Tab A7, the Dutch retailer has leaked the pricing of the upcoming tablet. The retailer has also claimed that the device will be in stock on September 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price

Dutch retailer Centralpoint has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant while the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant is listed at EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600). The retailer has also listed 64GB Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively. These listings also mention that these products will be in stock from September 11 2020. The listing was first spotted by Dutch site GalaxyClub.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has leaked out once via Google Play Console revealing key hardware specifications of the device. The previous leak tips that the Galaxy Tab A7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and sport 3GB of RAM. It is tipped to sport a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 1200x2000 pixels. This tablet has also been spotted on Geekbench once using the same Snapdragon 662 SoC. In Geekbench 5, the tablet has managed to post a score of 317 and 1358 in single-core and mutli-core tests respectively. It is tipped to run Android 10 and we can expect it to run OneUI on top.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 Specifications
