Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has been launched with a metallic design and a 16:10 display. The new Galaxy Tab A-series tablet also comes with 8mm of thickness and is touted to be a compact device for daily use. There is also a 5,100mAh battery. Samsung hasn't yet revealed the price and availability of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019). However, it specified in an official announcement that the new tablet will come bundled with YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium subscriptions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications, features

Similar to other Galaxy Tab models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) comes in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Both options come preloaded with a Kids Home mode that is claimed to offer a child-friendly interface. The mode can be enabled through the Quick Panel.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) also has Samsung's Family Share feature that allows easy sharing of schedules, notes, photos, and reminders. Further, there is a metallic design that comes in Black and Silver colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) runs Android 9.0 Pie and features an 8-inch WXGA (1280x800 pixels) TFT display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio. There is a quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. Also, the tablet has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the front. There are also dual speakers for a stereophonic audio experience.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and USB 2.0. As we mentioned, there is also an LTE variant that supports 4G LTE connectivity in addition to what's available on the Wi-Fi only model. The tablet also houses an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. Besides, it packs the 5,100mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) measures 210x124.4x8mm. Furthermore, the Wi-Fi only model weighs 345 grams, while its LTE variant comes at 347 grams.

To recall, Samsung earlier this year launched the Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (2019) tablet in the Thailand market with S Pen support and an octa-core SoC. That tablet model also featured an 8-inch display -- similar to the latest offering -- but with WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) resolution.