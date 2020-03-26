Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE is the newest addition to Samsung's line-up of mid-range Android tablets in the Galaxy Tab A series. The company on Wednesday announced the launch of the device in the US market. It comes with an 8.4-inch display, octa-core processor, and expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab A (2020) also packs a single rear camera as well as a front shooter for selfies and video calls. Read on to know more about the pricing, availability, and specifications of the newest tablet by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) comes in just one RAM and storage variant, 3GB + 32GB, and is priced at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 21,200). It will be offered in a single colour option - Mocha. The Galaxy Tab A (2020) is currently available in the US with Verizon on Samsung's official website and shipping will start March 27.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) Specifications

Although Samsung hasn't officially revealed the Android version in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020), CNET reports this single-SIM tablet runs Android 9 that is likely accompanied by One UI. The tablet features 8.4-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which CNET claims is the Exynos 7904. The tablet comes in a single variant that has 3GB RAM.

Coming to the cameras, there's one on the back and one on the front of the Galaxy Tab A (2020). The rear camera is an 8-megapixel shooter and you will also get a 5-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) has a 32GB onboard storage variant and the storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the tablet comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The internals are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Talking about the dimensions, the Galaxy Tab A (2020) is 201.93x125.2x7.1mm in size and weighs 309 grams.

