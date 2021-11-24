Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More

Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More

Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are scheduled to go into production between Q1 and Q4 in 2022.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 November 2021 13:32 IST
Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series succeed the Galaxy Tab S7 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly eyes 7.4 million units of PC shipments next year
  • Samsung said to be planning to ship 33.6 million Galaxy Tabs in 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds Live 2 could launch in 2022

Samsung saw multiple new product announcements this year, including the launch of the company's latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, wearable Galaxy Watch 4, and much more. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be the major launch from the South Korean brand in 2022. But apart from the flagship smartphone, the company is eyeing to unveil a handful of products, as per a leaked Samsung production schedule for 2022. The lineup is said to include successors to popular Samsung products such as the 2020 Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S8 variants, Galaxy Watch 5, and more.

According to a report by South Korean news site The Elec, via Tron (@FrontTron), Samsung's wireless business division has shared its business plans for 2022 with about 30 major partners and that includes the names of Samsung's upcoming tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and wireless headphones. As per the report, Samsung is looking to ship 33.6 million Galaxy Tab units in the coming year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to be in the works for 2022 with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. All models except the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite are scheduled to go into production starting the first quarter of 2022, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite variant is said to go into production from the third quarter of next year.

As per the report, Samsung will produce 1.6 million units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite and 1.2 million units of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8. Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models are said to be made in 900,000 and 400,000 units, respectively.

Galaxy A series tabs including the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are scheduled to go into production between Q1 and Q4 in 2022. Samsung is expected to produce 11 million units of each, notes the report.

Samsung is reportedly targeting 7.4 million units of PC shipments next year. The report further shows that Samsung is looking to produce two Windows laptops as well as one Chromebook in 2022. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G models will be produced by 300,000 units each and are scheduled to go into production from the second quarter of next year. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is said to be made in the JDM (Joint Development Manufacturing) method.

As per the report, Samsung plans to bring out 19 million units of the smartwatch in the coming year. The company is looking to produce 4.8 million units of the Galaxy Watch 5 in Q4 2022. Similarly, the tech giant is also planning to make 23 million units of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds Live 2. They are expected to develop sometime in the Q2-Q3 period. The report says that Samsung is eyeing to produce 3.1 million units of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and 3.3 million units of the Buds Live 2.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung 2022 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2 in 1, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G, Galaxy Chromebook Go, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, Galaxy Buds Live 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers

Related Stories

Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  4. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  5. Hawkeye Review: Is Marvel’s Breezy Christmas Series Too Light-Weight?
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Motorola Moto G31 Tipped to Launch This Month in India, Price Leaked
  8. Hawkeye Episode 2 Recap: Jeremy Renner Goes LARPing
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  10. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Beta-Testing Sticker Creation Feature, Stable Version Said to Launch Soon
  2. Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards
  3. OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month, Colour Options Leak
  4. Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
  5. PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers
  6. Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App Reaches End-of-Life, Will Stop Support From December 13
  7. Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends
  8. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  9. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  10. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com