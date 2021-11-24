Samsung saw multiple new product announcements this year, including the launch of the company's latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, wearable Galaxy Watch 4, and much more. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be the major launch from the South Korean brand in 2022. But apart from the flagship smartphone, the company is eyeing to unveil a handful of products, as per a leaked Samsung production schedule for 2022. The lineup is said to include successors to popular Samsung products such as the 2020 Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S8 variants, Galaxy Watch 5, and more.

According to a report by South Korean news site The Elec, via Tron (@FrontTron), Samsung's wireless business division has shared its business plans for 2022 with about 30 major partners and that includes the names of Samsung's upcoming tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and wireless headphones. As per the report, Samsung is looking to ship 33.6 million Galaxy Tab units in the coming year.

Samsung Electronics IM Division Plans for Major New Products in 2022

Source: https://t.co/v8FTDRcExT



Includes 4 variants of the Tab S8 Series, and Watch5, Buds Pro2, and Buds Live2. pic.twitter.com/krA4I0Woy5 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 23, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to be in the works for 2022 with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. All models except the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite are scheduled to go into production starting the first quarter of 2022, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite variant is said to go into production from the third quarter of next year.

As per the report, Samsung will produce 1.6 million units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite and 1.2 million units of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8. Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models are said to be made in 900,000 and 400,000 units, respectively.

Galaxy A series tabs including the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are scheduled to go into production between Q1 and Q4 in 2022. Samsung is expected to produce 11 million units of each, notes the report.

Samsung is reportedly targeting 7.4 million units of PC shipments next year. The report further shows that Samsung is looking to produce two Windows laptops as well as one Chromebook in 2022. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G models will be produced by 300,000 units each and are scheduled to go into production from the second quarter of next year. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is said to be made in the JDM (Joint Development Manufacturing) method.

As per the report, Samsung plans to bring out 19 million units of the smartwatch in the coming year. The company is looking to produce 4.8 million units of the Galaxy Watch 5 in Q4 2022. Similarly, the tech giant is also planning to make 23 million units of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds Live 2. They are expected to develop sometime in the Q2-Q3 period. The report says that Samsung is eyeing to produce 3.1 million units of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and 3.3 million units of the Buds Live 2.

