Realme Tablet Teased by CMO, Asks Fans What Name They Would Prefer — Realme Pad or Realme Tab

Realme first shared plans of launching laptops in India back in August last year and it seems the company is ready for an unveiling now.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 June 2021 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MadhavSheth1

Realme recently teased a new laptop as well

Highlights
  • Realme could launch both a laptop and a tablet in India soon
  • The company wants fans to decide the name for the tablet
  • Realme Tab or Realme Pad will be the company’s first tablet

Realme CMO Francis Wong has teased a new tablet and is asking fans whether it should be called Realme Pad or Realme Tab. It looks like the company has multiple announcements planned for new product categories as just yesterday, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teased what seems to be a new laptop. There are no details on the upcoming Realme tablet and it is unclear when it will be launched. It will be the first tablet from Realme.

Wong took to Twitter to share a poll and ask fans what they would like the company's upcoming tablet to be called. The two options are Realme Pad and Realme Tab. At the time of writing, the votes are in favour of Realme Tab but just barely with 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent. There is an hour left for the poll and there have been over 4,100 votes so far. This will be the first tablet from the company.

In a response to a comment from a user confused about the upcoming tablet and the recent laptop teaser, Wong said, “Think wilder, one or two gadgets won't be able to create the TechLife.” It doesn't really make things any clearer. Is Realme planning to announce more than two new products? Only time will tell.

On June 9, Sheth teased a “new product category” with a binary code that says “Hello World.” The Tweet also came with an image of what seems to be a MacBook-like laptop. There is no information on the announcement date or any details for this new product. If it is a laptop, it would be the company's first. Realme first shared plans of a laptop for the Indian market back in August last year and now it seems to be ready to do so.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme Tab, Realme Pad, Realme Laptop
