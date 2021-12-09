Realme is apparently working on a new tablet and its launch could be around the corner. A new variant, which could be a new model of the Realme Pad, has been spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. The upcoming Realme tablet is listed with octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Chinese smartphone brand entered into the tablet segment in September this year with the launch of Realme Pad. The device features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and supports Dolby Atmos sound. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage as well.

A new Realme tablet has been spotted on Geekbench with model number RMP2105. It could a new model of the Realme Pad that was launched in India in September carrying the model number RMP2102.

The new Realme tablet device scores 363 points in single-core testing and 1,330 in multi-core testing on Geekbench. As per the listing, it runs Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset. The Realme tablet RMP2105 is listed to have 3GB RAM.

The upcoming tablet was also reportedly spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website, hinting at a global launch.

To recall, the Realme Pad launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option if the Wi-Fi + 4G variant costs Rs. 15,999.

The Realme Pad runs on Android 11 with a new Realme UI for Pad skin on top. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display. The device packs MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

The tablet offers four speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. There are also dual microphones that help in reducing ambient noise. Realme Pad packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. The tablet also supports reverse charging via OTG cable.

