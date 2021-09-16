Realme Pad sale in India is taking place today at 12 noon. The tablet was launched alongside the Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G last week. It comes as the company's first tablet and offers specifications including a 10.4-inch display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The Realme Pad also includes Dolby Atmos sound and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The Realme Pad is 6.9 millimetres thin and is made of aluminium. The tablet also carries 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme Pad price in India

Realme Pad price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant that will be available in 3GB + 32GB storage option at a later stage. However, today's sale will be exclusive to the Wi-Fi + 4G models that come in 3GB + 32GB as well as 4GB + 64GB storage configurations that are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Both Realme Pad variants will be available for purchase in Real Grey and Real Gold colours through Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail outlets starting 12pm today.

Realme Pad specifications

The Realme Pad runs on a new Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display that supports preloaded Night Mode, Dark Mode, and Sunlight Mode. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photos and videos, the Realme Pad has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back.

Connectivity options on the Realme Pad include 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, an ambient light, and a gyroscope. The tablet also comes with dual microphones along with noise cancellation support. Further, it includes quad stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Realme has provided a Smart Connect feature that allows users to use their Realme Band or Realme Watch for quickly unlocking the Realme Pad. There is also a Nearby Share option that allows them to share files and images with compatible devices.

The Realme Pad packs a 7,100mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of video playback or 65 days of standby time on a single charge. The tablet also carries 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. Besides, it measures 246.1x155.9x6.9mm and weighs 440 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.