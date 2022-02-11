Realme Pad Mini is reportedly in the works, and has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website. A report says that this tablet is an Indian variant of a new Realme Pad, and has a model number RMP2105. Interestingly, the same tablet has reportedly made it to Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) as well as on Geekbench. The same tablet has been spotted on EEC, and Camera FV-5 database suggesting the camera specifications of the rumoured tablet.

The first development regarding the alleged Realme Pad Mini aka new Realme Pad India variant comes from a report by MySmartPrice. It claims that a Realme tablet with model number RMP2105 has been spotted on the BIS certification website hinting that it will be launched in India soon. The report cited tipster Yogesh Brar who also claimed that this tablet will be powered by a Unisoc SoC and will run Android 11.

The second development regarding the rumoured Realme Pad Mini comes from tipster Mukul Sharma. As per a tweet by Sharma, the tablet with the same realme RMP2105 model number has made it to NBTC certification hinting that it will make its debut soon with LTE.

Back in December, a Realme tablet with same model number (RMP2105) was spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. At that time it was presumed that the tablet was a new model of the Realme Pad that was launched in India in September and carried a model number RMP2102.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing suggested that the Realme Pad, which is now dubbed as Realme Pad Mini, was listed with an octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It scored 363 points in single-core testing and 1,330 in multi-core testing on Geekbench. As per the listing, the tablet runs Android 11.

Interestingly, a Realme tablet with the same model number was also reportedly spotted on the EEC, and the Camera FV-5 database. The database listing suggests that the alleged Realme Pad Mini/ new India variant of the upcoming Realme Pad will sport an 8-megapixel rear sensor paired with a lens that has an f/1.78 aperture and 27.9mm focal length. The tablet is tipped to pack a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens that has 27.7mm focal length for selfies and video calls.

