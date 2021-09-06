Technology News
loading

Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Realme Pad is teased to feature a 10.4-inch display with 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 September 2021 10:36 IST
Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme India

Realme Pad is all set to launch in India on September 9

Highlights
  • Realme Pad is teased to be available on Flipkart
  • Realme Pad comes with 2,000x1,200 pixel resolution display
  • Realme Pad will arrive with a single rear camera, Gold finish

Realme Pad is all set to launch in the Indian market on September 9. A dedicated page has gone live on Flipkart confirming its availability. The page also reveals key specifications of the Realme Pad, more specifically its display details. The tablets front and back design details have also been teased through the Flipkart page. The Realme Pad is seen to sport two cameras in total, one in the front and one at the back. It has been teased to sport a 6.9mm thin profile.

As per the Flipkart teaser page, the Realme Pad is teased to feature a 10.4-inch fullscreen WUXGA+ display with 2,000x1,200 resolution and 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the past, it has been teased to sport a 6.9mm thin profile. The renders attached on the Flipkart listing suggest bezels on all sides of the tablet with the front camera placed on the top bezel. At the back, the Realme Pad has a single camera setup placed on the top corner with a thin line running through the panel, parallel to the longer edge. Realme Pad is seen to sport a Gold finish, but past leaks suggest that the tablet may come in a Grey finish as well. The Realme logo is embossed on one corner of the back panel.

The Realme Pad launch event will begin at 12.30pm on September 9. It will be held virtually for all to see. A teaser on Twitter shows the speaker grille and USB port sitting on the bottom edge. It seems to have rounded corners with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Pad is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel sensor at the front as well as on the back, both of which may have 1.36-inch sensors with an f/2.8 aperture, 2.8mm focal length, image stabilisation, and a 65.3 degree field-of-view (FoV). Both cameras are expected to capture images in 3,264x2,448 pixels resolution. Past leaks suggest that the Realme Pad may have an aluminium unibody construction, a USB Type-C port, and a housing for a stylus.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Pad, Realme Pad Specifications, Realme, Flipkar
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tesla State Subsidy Decision in Germany Expected by End of Year

Related Stories

Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  2. Black Widow Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  4. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Imminent as Quick Start Guide Surfaces
  6. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, More
  7. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Tesla State Subsidy Decision in Germany Expected by End of Year
  3. Binance Removes Singapore Products From Main Platform After Regulator's Warning
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022
  5. Abba Reunites After 40 Years, but as Digital Avatars Belting Out Their Greatest Hits
  6. Reese Witherspoon Invests in Ethereum, Paris Hilton Says She Loves Bitcoin
  7. Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Probe in FDI Case
  8. Didi Denies Reports That China Is Coordinating Companies to Invest in It
  9. Twitter May Soon Let Users Add Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses to Their Profiles for Tips
  10. Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com