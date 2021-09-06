Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch

Realme Pad is all set to launch in the Indian market on September 9. A dedicated page has gone live on Flipkart confirming its availability. The page also reveals key specifications of the Realme Pad, more specifically its display details. The tablets front and back design details have also been teased through the Flipkart page. The Realme Pad is seen to sport two cameras in total, one in the front and one at the back. It has been teased to sport a 6.9mm thin profile.

As per the Flipkart teaser page, the Realme Pad is teased to feature a 10.4-inch fullscreen WUXGA+ display with 2,000x1,200 resolution and 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the past, it has been teased to sport a 6.9mm thin profile. The renders attached on the Flipkart listing suggest bezels on all sides of the tablet with the front camera placed on the top bezel. At the back, the Realme Pad has a single camera setup placed on the top corner with a thin line running through the panel, parallel to the longer edge. Realme Pad is seen to sport a Gold finish, but past leaks suggest that the tablet may come in a Grey finish as well. The Realme logo is embossed on one corner of the back panel.

The Realme Pad launch event will begin at 12.30pm on September 9. It will be held virtually for all to see. A teaser on Twitter shows the speaker grille and USB port sitting on the bottom edge. It seems to have rounded corners with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Pad is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel sensor at the front as well as on the back, both of which may have 1.36-inch sensors with an f/2.8 aperture, 2.8mm focal length, image stabilisation, and a 65.3 degree field-of-view (FoV). Both cameras are expected to capture images in 3,264x2,448 pixels resolution. Past leaks suggest that the Realme Pad may have an aluminium unibody construction, a USB Type-C port, and a housing for a stylus.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.